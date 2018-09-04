Limerick footballer Gordon Brown among thousands to graduate from UL

SENIOR county footballer Gordon Brown is celebrating as one of thousands of graduates from the University of Limerick.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who is a dual player for Na Piarsaigh, graduated with a 2:1 in biomedical engineering and is searching for jobs in this sector.

His mother Mags said: “In those four years, especially last year, he was playing hurling with Na Piarsaigh, who were in an All-Ireland final and replay. He was a Limerick senior footballer, as well as a footballer for Na Piarsaigh.”

“​He has done so well with all the other pressures outside. So we have to be very proud of him,” she added.

To celebrate, the family were supposed to go for a meal on Wednesday night last – but Gordon was in action for the Caherdavin​ club’s footballers in their 2-13 to 1-4 defeat to Adare.

Gordon – who played for Limerick against Mayo and Clare this year – is the third member of his family to graduate, following on from his brother Eoin, 26 and sister Jennifer, 28.

Last week, a number of members of the All-Ireland winning hurling panel graduated from the university.