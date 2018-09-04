Limerick footballer Gordon Brown among thousands to graduate from UL
Gordon Brown pictured with his proud mother Mags
SENIOR county footballer Gordon Brown is celebrating as one of thousands of graduates from the University of Limerick.
The 22-year-old midfielder, who is a dual player for Na Piarsaigh, graduated with a 2:1 in biomedical engineering and is searching for jobs in this sector.
His mother Mags said: “In those four years, especially last year, he was playing hurling with Na Piarsaigh, who were in an All-Ireland final and replay. He was a Limerick senior footballer, as well as a footballer for Na Piarsaigh.”
“He has done so well with all the other pressures outside. So we have to be very proud of him,” she added.
To celebrate, the family were supposed to go for a meal on Wednesday night last – but Gordon was in action for the Caherdavin club’s footballers in their 2-13 to 1-4 defeat to Adare.
Gordon – who played for Limerick against Mayo and Clare this year – is the third member of his family to graduate, following on from his brother Eoin, 26 and sister Jennifer, 28.
Last week, a number of members of the All-Ireland winning hurling panel graduated from the university.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on