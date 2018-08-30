Liam MacCarthy Cup visits the University of Limerick as hurling champions graduate

THE LIAM MacCarthy Cup made a special appearance at the University of Limerick this Thursday, as a celebratory lunch was held for graduating members of the All-Ireland hurling team.

This Thursday saw All Ireland champions Sean Finn, Tom Morrissey and Pat Ryan conferred with Bachelor of Business Studies degrees, while earlier in the week Gearoid Hegarty and Michael Casey graduated from the UL Faculty of Education and Health Sciences.

“We are inordinately proud of these young men, who managed to maintain their elite level of fitness and dedication to the Limerick hurling team, while at the same time focusing on their final year studies,” UL president Des Fitzgerald.

“Either of these tasks would be enormous in itself, but we at the University of Limerick are so delighted for them to have achieved success at both in this momentous year in their lives,” he added.

“We wish them continued joy and success in life after UL and will continue to follow with keen interest their successes on the field and off.”

UL Graduations continue for the rest of this week.