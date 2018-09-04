Limerick Business Leader: Croc opens ‘fitness centre for dogs’ in heart of city

WELL known Limerick dog trainer and groomer Paul Hogan has opened a new business on Mulgrave Street for out-of-shape canines:

Tell us a little about the company:

Crocodile Dunde​e initially opened up in 1996 in Gerald Griffin Street, initially as a pet shop. But then dog grooming was taking off in this country. So I got into this, and it came to a stage where this was busier than the pet shop. So I sat down with my accountant, and decided to go with this. My first business is now based in Ardnacrusha, Co Clare.

Tell us about the new stand to your business​:

We have called ‘Crocodile Dundee in the city’, and it’s based in Mulgrave Street. Again, it’s all about grooming. I have my daughter Niamh working with me. She grew up around dog grooming, and I must say she is a lot more creative than me for putting the bows on. I also have an American girl working for me, Melodie Kendrick. They offer a full groom service for every breed of dog. But also now we have a hydrotherapy outlet. One of my customers was taking his dog down to Cork for this treatment, I just thought it’s ridiculous there wasn’t one​ in Limerick as we’re such dog lovers. I did a lot of research, and took on a machine delivering various hydrotherapy benefits. I’ve ordered a treadmill for dogs. It’s basically a dog gym – a fitness centre for dogs.

Why did you decide to name your shop Crocodile Dundee?

When I was in the army, the Crocodile Dundee film came out, and I was Paul Hogan. It was a nickname I got, ‘Croc’. When I came out of the army, and I decided to open a pet shop, I was looking for a novel name, something that would be catchy. It’s served me well over the years.

Where were you born and raised?

Around the corner from our new shop in Mulgrave Street, believe it or not! I’m back to my roots. I was born and raised in Garryowen. Now I live in Ardnacrusha.

What is your educational background?

I completed my primary education at St John’s School in Garryowen, before movng to the Red-Tech in O’Connell Avenue. I left home at the age of 15, moving to the Galway Regional Technical College studying catering. After a few years I joined the army, but after 14 years I had to leave on medical grounds as I broke my back. I had always been passionate about animals. It was just natural to go into a pet store.

What about training specific to your shop?

When I switched exclusively to dog grooming, I know I needed to be trained, so I went to Dublin where I trained under one of the top groomers in the country. Then I did a six week course in America, and have been grooming ever since. In the year 2000, because I was dealing with so many dogs, people were also asking me if they could look after their dogs when they went on holidays. So I moved to Ardnacrusha, buying a site there, and moved the business out of the city. In 2003, I won the Irish dog grooming championship, the first male in the country to do it.

Why did you decide to expand Crocodile Dundee’s?

One reason was to give my daughter the best start in life, and I think there is a need for it. There is a need for hydrotherapy in the region. I hope to employ another person in the next few months too.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

Among my goals are to grow the business, and provide a good professional service. That’s always been my goal. I’m grooming over 20 years, and I’m still learning, I’m still attending courses, because every year, there is something new out there. There are new products you need to check out and remain ahead of the game.

In business and life, who do you admire?

There can only really be one! JP McManus. He is such an inspirational Limerick man. He came from humble background, and look at him now, he is so good to the city in every aspect. I don’t think there is anyone to match him, for his charitable work, his business acumen. I think he is just super.

Are you guided by any particular motto?

‘Work hard, be honest’. That’s it really. I’m a great believer in karma. If you keep your head down, and work away, do no-one no wrong, things will work out.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I love charitable work. I am big time involved with Vides in Africa. I’ve been there three times, and plan to go back next year. I love fishing, it’s something I am passionate about, as well as my pigeons. I have Limerick tumblers and racing pigeons.