Irish Water's 'Do Not Drink' restriction remains in Limerick city residential area

A RESTRICTION on drinking water remains in place in a residential area in the southside of Limerick city this weekend.

On Friday evening, on the advice of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council issued a "Do Not Drink" notice to residents on the Rosbrien Road, near Old Crescent RFC.

This was in response to tests that had been carried out by experts, revealing that there was a high level of aluminium in the water.

Irish Water has issued advice to those affected by the drinking restrictions, but the main message is that people should avoid consuming water unless it is for personal hygiene, save for brushing teeth.

There are no reports of injuries or illness in relation to this incident.

It is not known when the restriction will be lifted, but Irish Water will be issuing updates via leaflet drops and through its website.

There is a customer service contact number at 1850 278278.

The Limerick Leader will be bringing you updates on this restriction throughout the weekend until the restriction is lifted.