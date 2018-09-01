HSE advises Limerick city residents to not drink water due to high aluminium levels

FORTY households in Limerick city have been urged not to drink water in their homes due to an excessive level of aluminium, authorities have warned.

Leaflets were sent to a households in the Rosbrien area on Friday night, urging them to avoid consuming tap water due to the aluminium supply.

“Accordingly, in the interest of public health, it is recommended that all users on this section of main do not consume the drinking water. The notice has been imposed due to an exceedance in the standard level of Aluminum in the supply,” said the document, jointly sent by Limerick City and County Council and Irish Water.

Fine Gael senator Maria Byrne has made contact with Irish Water and the council over the matter. She said residents have expressed concern over the matter.

She was informed by Irish Water that all information regarding the notice will be updated "regularly" online. Sen Byrne told the Leader that she has requested Irish Water to keep in contact with residents via leaflet.

"As to find the information on the website you would need to be it literate. Currently this problem is not listed as a news item on the Irish water website. Water is currently been distributed to the households and I have been assured by senior management in Limerick City and County council that water will be available to all householders while this notice remains in place," she said.

Irish Water told the senator that "they carry out regular checks on mains they maintain its not that long since the last test. This time when they found large levels of aluminium they brought in the HSE for advice, who decided it was better for the residents not to drink the water or use it for food preparation.

"Residents are to be kept informed of progress but it is important that every step is taken to sort this matter and make sure that the water is safe, This is a helth risk and action needs to be taken immediately," she stated.

This is a map file uploaded by Irish Water on their website.

Irish Water said water should not be used for the following:

If parents want to use water for bottle-fed infants, an alternative use would be bottled water. However, it should be boiled first for sterilisation. Irish Water has also urged people to avoid waters labeled as "natural mineral water", as it can contain high levels of sodium and other minerals.

Irish Water have also warned people that boiling the tap water will not make it sufficient or safe for consumption.

Irish Water will be keeping people informed via leaflet drops, its website, and there is a customer service at 1850 278278.

The Limerick Leader will be bringing you updates on this restriction throughout the weekend until the restriction is lifted.