Laughter yoga and music for positive mental wellbeing at pop-up bakery in Limerick

A POP-up bakery in aid of youth mental health charity Jigsaw is set to take over the Potato Market in Limerick this weekend.

The aim of The Bakery, which is being run by Lidl Ireland, is to raise much-needed funds while also encouraging positive mental health through several events.

Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, provides free, confidential and professional support to young people between the ages of 12 and 25 in locations nationwide. Its Limerick branch is based in Arthur’s Quay.

Jigsaw ambassador Maria Walsh said that The Bakery will host several events between its launch on Thursday until Sunday.

“The Bakery is a meeting point but the aim is that it will be a place where you can sit down and have a chat or reflect to yourself. And in the evenings, there will be events that help to promote positive mental health,” she said.

The cafe will be open from 7am until 6pm from Thursday to Sunday, while the evening’s events will take place between 6.30pm and 8pm.

On Thursday evening, Hermitage Green will perform an intimate gig at the cafe, while on Friday evening there will be a mindfulness session. Saturday evening’s activity will be laughter yoga, while on Sunday evening, Nile St James will perform.

“I’m part of the Friday evening event on mindfulness. Even over the last few weeks, things have been really hectic for me, so I’m really excited for that because I’m not great at mindfulness, but the more you put yourself into these kinds of different events, the more you grow into it.

“It’s great, and Limerick deserves to have mental health at the forefront of the city. Limerick is very much like Philadelphia to me, that underdog on the coast. I’m down here at least a couple of times a month with different work projects or meetings,” said Maria, a former Rose of Tralee, who has a soft spot for the city.

Booking through jigsaw.ie is required for the events, and all proceeds raised from them and from sales at the cafe will go to Jigsaw Limerick. Lidl Ireland recently announced the launch of a new partnership with Jigsaw, which saw the supermarket pledge to donate €1m to the charity over a three-year period.