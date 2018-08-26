Hermitage Green to play at opening of unique Lidl facility in Limerick

HERMITAGE Green are to play at the official opening of a new pop-up bakery concept by discount retailer Lidl in Limerick.

The Bakery will open at the Potato Market in Merchant’s Quay on Thursday, August 30.​

And to greet the opening, the four piece folk group will play at the event, which kicks off at 6pm.

Money raised from the event will go towards its charity partner Jigsaw, the national centre for youth mental health. And Lidl will donate 1c of every bakery item sold directly to Jigsaw – over a four week period – across its 156 Irish stores.

As a consequence of this, a host of evening activities will take place that support mental wellbeing.

Lidl boses say the Bakery encourages a relaxed environment to speak openly about mental health issues, advice and experiences over a cup of coffee in a warm and welcoming space.

All proceeds from the events will be donated directly to Jigsaw.

Jigsaw provides free, confidential and professional support to young people between the ages of 12 and 25.

Based in 13 locations nationally, its local Limerick office is in Arthur’s Quay.

Commenting on the launch of the pop-up, The Bakery ambassador and former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh said: “It’s not often that we get to sit down and take a moment in our busy lifestyles. Lidl s pop-up The Bakery provides a safe space to relax with a cup of tea, some tasty treats and to speak about youth mental health or even lend an ear to someone who needs it most.”

For more information, contact 061-974510.