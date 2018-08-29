Historic County Limerick hotel put up for sale for over €2.5m

THE CASTLE Oaks House Hotel in Castleconnell, County Limerick, has been offered for sale this Wednesday.

The four star 64-bedroom manor house hotel on extensive picturesque grounds overlooks the river Shannon.

CBRE Hotels said they are pleased to confirm their instructions to offer the hotel for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €2.5m to €2.75m.

John Hughes, director, CBRE Hotels, Ireland, said the hotel is expected to generate keen interest from hoteliers, investors and hotel operators.

“The hotel is strategically located close to Limerick city, Shannon International Airport and a gateway to the west and south west tourist regions,” said Mr Hughes.

Castle Oaks House has all the architectural characteristics that were predominant during the late Georgian period (1780 to 1830). The first known owners of the house were the Rich Family. Lieutenant John S Rich and his family took up residence there in 1815.

Castleconnell in that time was beginning to make its name as a great fishing centre, and the sport of rowing was also a popular pastime among the gentry. In June 1945, the property passed into the hands of the Presentation Sisters.

The main building has been sympathetically restored, extended and retains many of its fine Georgian features. The hotel combines modern luxurious and elegant facilities in a relaxing ambience. The adjacent purpose-built Garden Suites, offering flexible accommodation options.

A feature of the property are the landscaped gardens overlooking the River Shannon creating a tranquil setting and an ideal location for hotel guests. The hotel also includes a tennis court and playground area.

The hotel has established itself as a superb wedding venue, known throughout the Mid-West region and is expected to host approximately 70 weddings in 2018.