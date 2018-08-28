Water restored as work continues on burst water main in County Limerick village

CREWS are still working to carry out repairs to a burst water main which caused flooding in Foynes village late on Sunday night.

The village was left without running water on Monday due to the burst pipe.

Irish Water said this Tuesday morning that the water supply in Foynes, Shanagolden, Loughill, Ballyhahill and the surrounding areas should now be restored.

“Crews from Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are carrying out repairs at present, but due to the location of the burst and size of the pipe this is a complex operation and may take some time to complete,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

“In the meantime, arrangements have been put in place to reroute water around the network. There may be variations in pressure or temporary supply interruptions in some areas while this is taking place.

“Any customers who are experiencing ongoing loss of supply should contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278 to report it.

“We apologise for any inconvenience as we work to repair this burst and restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible,” added the spokesperson.

The operation to repair the pipe, which is one of the major carriers of water in the area, has been made more difficult due to its location. It is believed that repair crews are required to enter a forested area to access the affected location.