County Limerick village left without water after burst pipe causes flooding

A VILLAGE in County Limerick is without water this Monday morning after a burst water main caused flooding.

It’s the latest in a series of unrelated flooding incidents in the maritime village of Foynes in recent months.

This Sunday night, the main street of Foynes village experienced some flooding due to the burst mains pipe. It is believed that a small number of premises were affected by the flooding.

This morning, all commercial businesses and residences in the village, including several pubs, shops, the port and the museum, are without running water.

Irish Water expects to restore the service by this Monday evening.

"Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are carrying out repairs to a burst water main which is causing supply disruptions to Foynes, Shanagolden, Loughill, Ballyhahill and surrounding areas," said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

"Crews are on site and it is expected that normal water supply will be restored by 6pm this evening. Further updates will be provided during the day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience as a result of this unplanned incident. For updates or further information please contact Irish Water’s 24/7 customer care line at 1850 278 278 or go to the Service and Supply Section of the water.ie"