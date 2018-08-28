Man arrested for seizure of drugs in Limerick due to appear in court

A MAN arrested in relation to a significant drugs seizure in Limerick has been charged and is due in court this Tuesday morning.

Gardai said the man, 56, who was arrested in relation to the cannabis and heroin seizure at a house in Colbert Park, Janesboro, on Sunday, has been charged in relation to the seizure.

The Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit, made the seizure following a search of the house.

During the search, approximately 5kg of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €100,000, and 12oz of heroin, with an estimated street value of €50,000, were recovered.

The 56 year-old man was arrested at the scene and he was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He is due to appear at Galway District Court this Tuesday morning.