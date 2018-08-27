Man arrested after €150,000 of drugs seized in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested by gardaí following the seizure of drugs worth €150,000 at a house in Limerick.

The Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit, made the seizure following a search of a house at Colbert Park, Janesboro on Sunday.

During the search, approximately 5kg of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €100,000, and 12oz of heroin, with an estimated street value of €50,000, were recovered.

A 56 year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.