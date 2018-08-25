Thousands of euro worth of drugs and firearms seized in Clare

GARDAI have seized a sub-machine gun and ammunition, and thousands of euro worth of drugs in an operation in Sixmilebridge.

As part of an ongoing operation targetting the sale of illegal drugs in the county, Gardai searched a house and lands at Kilmurray, in Sixmilebridge.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5kgs of Cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and one kilogramme of cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000.

As part of this operation a car was stopped and searched at Tulla Road, Ennis and half a kilogramme of cocaine with a street value of €35,000 waas also seized.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation and on-going and further searches are being carried out today.