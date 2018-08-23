Standing ovation for Anthony Foley's widow Olive after emotional speech

A SPEECH by Olive Foley, the widow of the late Munster Rugby coach Anthony Foley, about the sudden loss of her husband in 2016 has received a standing ovation at the World Meeting of Families.

Ms Foley was speaking in Dublin this Thursday at a panel discussion with Ronan O’Gara, Kerry GAA star Aidan O’Mahony and former Manchester United player Fr Philip Mulryne.

“Anthony was an everyday man, for a pretty big man off the field, in a tough game, off the field, as a husband and as a coach, he went about his business with humility and kindness,” Ms Foley said.

“People could relate to him and had a bond with him, it’s fair to say he was an idol to many, but nowhere was he idolised more than at home,” Ms Foley said, according to the Irish Examiner.

“Losing my husband, confidante and best friend, but most of all the father of my children, created a void that is impossible to fill.”

In her address, Ms Foley became emotional and praised her family, as well as the sporting community, for supporting her “in those darkest hours.”

“The arms of that family wrapped their arms around me and my family in a way that was remarkable and have done so ever since.”

“Anthony gave everything to sport, and sport has really given back.”

“They joined together and wrapped us in a blanket of support, and that includes Ronan O’Gara, who was amazing at the time.”

Following her speech, the audience in Dublin’s RDS arena gave Ms Foley a standing ovation.

The World Meeting of Families (WMOF) started on Tuesday in Dublin and continues until August 26.