Big Tree's €200k windfall as Limerick fans help publican go out on high note

LIMERICK hurling fans helped the proprietor of a popular Dublin GAA pub enjoy his busiest day on Sunday.

Louis Fitzgerald, who owns the Big Tree next to Croke Park, as well as 17 other family businesses across the capital, is to close the hostelry, which is to be converted into a large hotel.​

But, he told Business Leader, that Limerick fans helped him go out on a high, with record takings.

“Last Sunday was the biggest number of people we ever had in the Big Tree in all the years I have been there. I have sold the Big Tree for development, and that was the last big hurling match which will be held there under my ownership,” he said.

Asked about the business he did on the day, he added: “not under €200,000”.

Louis, who hails from Cappawhite in Tipperary, but went to school at Doon CBS, is to make a donation to the Limerick panel’s holiday fund.

“I thought it was a fitting way to go out because of my connection to Limerick,” he said.

The Dorset Street pub, he said, has been “part and parcel” of Limerick for a long time, citing a number of people from Shannonside who worked there.

Back home, meanwhile, publicans across Limerick were toasting massively increased trade following Limerick’s success.

Pub and restaurant owners across Limerick took advantage of a late licence being awarded allowing them to remain open until 2am Monday morning, as a result of the Treatymen’s first appearance in an All-Ireland hurling final since 2007.​

Councillor Jerry O’Dea, Limerick’s local Vintners representative, revealed trade at his family pub in Mulgrave Street rose a massive 150% on All-Ireland final day, as against a regular Sunday.

The Fianna Fail man was actually in Dublin witnessing Limerick’s historic win, and was with Mayor James Collins at the team’s victory banquet in the City West hotel.

He revealed he was called back down as his pub was so busy.

“We didn’t anticipate such a huge crowd. I knew some families would come. But considering how many were in Dublin, the volume of business in all the pubs and restaurants around the city was fantastic from what I can gather,” Cllr O’Dea said, “Limerick publicans are very proud of their hostelries. We always advocate the pub is a safe place to eat, drink, socialise and drink.”

He added: “It’s been fantastic for Limerick in so far as different traders, particularly smaller traders who might be immersed in GAA, have been able to showcase their shops. There has been fantastic efforts made. It puts Limerick on the map as a sporting, cultural place to go in the Mid-West, if not the whole region.”

City businesswoman Helen O’Donnell said Sunday’s result represented “the best thing which has ever happened to Limerick.”