Limerick Chamber congratulates All-Ireland winners

THE Limerick Chamber has heaped praise on our All-Ireland winning hurlers, following their victory over Galway.

In a statement, the business group says the attitude of the 36-man panel and management demonstrate the characteristics Limerick has gained a reputation for – “team work, leadership and innovation”.

“The can-do attitude of the team as well as the self-belief and ability to take control of their own destiny mirrors how Limerick goes about its business,” said Chamber president Dr Mary Shire.

“The players and management team got their just deserts on Sunday when they lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The level of training and the commitment by all involved was obvious not just on Sunday but throughout the league and championship campaigns. The positive energy that this long awaited win brings to the City and County was evident over the past few days and its impact will be far reaching,” she added.

Praise too was given to Limerick City and County Council who co-ordinated the viewing of the match in the Gaelic Grounds, and the fantastic homecoming.

“We are all so proud of our hurling team. The players are fantastic ambassadors for Limerick and there is no doubt they will be future leaders in Limerick off the pitch as well as on. They have made this a very memorable year for Limerick people everywhere,” Dr Shire concluded.