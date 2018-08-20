WATCH: Thousands line the streets of Limerick to welcome home victorious hurlers

THOUSANDS of people have lined the streets to welcome home the Limerick hurlers in jubilant scenes.

Gardai have said that as many as 120,000 people have celebrated on the streets of the city and in the Gaelic Grounds, where the official homecoming is taking place.

An estimated 120,000 celebrating on the streets of Limerick and the Gaelic Grounds. Incredible #LuimneachAbú — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) August 20, 2018

The victorious, All-Ireland winning hurlers arrived into Colbert Station after 5.30pm, greeted by a sea of people, where the crowd sang We Are The Champions and Limerick You're A Lady and went wild when the Liam MacCarthy cup was presented.

Young fans meeting their Limerick heroes #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/3xgjGi8vvC — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) August 20, 2018

Then it was off on an open top bus parade, travelling down O'Connell Street and over the Sarsfield Bridge to the Gaelic Grounds, where an estimated 50,000 people are waiting to celebrate.

John Kiely enjoying front row seats of the cavalcade #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/moycWeiwY0 — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) August 20, 2018

Fair to say the Gaelic Grounds is rocking ahead of the arrival of Limerick's All-Ireland winning hurling team! Blizzards wrapping up on stage. Enormous crowd building all the time #GAA #LIMVGAL @Limerick_Leader #LLSport #GAA pic.twitter.com/dGJTqXxu7N — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 20, 2018

Well I'm back in the Gaelic Grounds and I'm not able for this crowd..the sea of people is beyond belief #LuimneachAbú @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/968kEosDDy August 20, 2018

