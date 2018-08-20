WATCH: Thousands line the streets of Limerick to welcome home victorious hurlers

Leader Reporters

THOUSANDS of people have lined the streets to welcome home the Limerick hurlers in jubilant scenes.

Gardai have said that as many as 120,000 people have celebrated on the streets of the city and in the Gaelic Grounds, where the official homecoming is taking place.

The victorious, All-Ireland winning hurlers arrived into Colbert Station after 5.30pm, greeted by a sea of people, where the crowd sang We Are The Champions and Limerick You're A Lady and went wild when the Liam MacCarthy cup was presented.

Then it was off on an open top bus parade, travelling down O'Connell Street and over the Sarsfield Bridge to the Gaelic Grounds, where an estimated 50,000 people are waiting to celebrate.

