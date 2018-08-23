Report: Tiger Woods confirms 2020 Adare appearance and congratulates Limerick hurlers

GOLFING legend Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will appear at the 2020 Pro-Am in Adare, and has expressed his delight at Limerick’s historic All-Ireland victory.

In an interview the GolF, By TourMiss website, the US sports icon spoke of his relationship with billionaire businessman JP McManus.

Woods teed off at the famous Pro-Am in Adare in 2010.

“JP is one of my dearest friends and it’s cool his Limerick team finally won the title as I know how passionate he is about his hurling as well as his love of horse-racing and, of course, golf.

“I remember one year I was over for his Pro-Am and JP took me to a hurling match. I thought it was pretty neat but not a sport I would want try,” Woods told journalist Bernie McGuire.

He said the hurling win was “great news for JP and Limerick and I’m really pleased for him as JP just does so much for sport in Ireland”.

“I’m not sure when we’ll catch-up next but I do know I am looking forward to going back to Ireland in 2020 for his Pro-Am at Adare Manor as it’s been a long time since we played the Pro-Am.

“It’s again right before The Open and I’ve always supported the event.

“I see we’re heading to JP's Adare Manor as I knew guys like Rory (McIlroy) and Paddy (Padraig Harrington) were over there just after the Masters for a grand re-opening so it all sounds pretty exciting.

“But as I said, it was a pretty cool result last weekend for JP and Limerick and my congrats to them.”

For extensive coverage and reaction surrounding Limerick’s All-Ireland epic win, pick up our special souvenir edition of The Limerick Leader today.