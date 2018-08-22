Limerick Business Leader: It’s ‘friends first, clients second’ for beauty therapist

While Limerick’s hurlers won their a Croke Park battle on Sunday, city businesswoman Barbara O’Dowd is in an All-Ireland final of her own:

Tell us a little about Barbara’s Beauty Room:

Barbara’s Beauty Room is nestled in the city suburb of Raheen. We offer a friendly, relaxing atmosphere for all our clients free from the hustle and bustle of the city. Both myself and my colleague Rachel provide every treatment to the highest standard and use only the best products. Nails, brows and tan are our leading treatments. Our motto is ‘friends first, clients second’. We are open six days a week with late hours on two of those days to accommodate our clients.

Tell us a little about the All-Ireland competition you are engaged in:

I was nominated for the title of ‘beautician of the year’ at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018 by my wonderful clients. It was their votes and testimonials that enabled me to reach the final ten in my category I am honoured and extremely excited to have been nominated for a national award and I am the only Limerick finalist in my category. I’ve been lucky enough to have already received three regional awards for my mobile beauty business at the prestigious ‘Brides of Limerick awards’ for the last three years in a row.

What does your own role entail?

I am the owner and proprietor of Barbara’s Beauty Room and senior beauty therapist, a position that entails every stage from start to finish. I’m required to make decisions that drive the business to where it is today. I ensure that all the products and equipment we use are of the highest standard. I also decide what types of treatments we use and special offers we provide.

Where were you born and raised?

I’m a Limerick girl through and through from Ballykeeffe! I haven’t moved very far either – now I’m up the road in Raheen!

What is your educational background?

My primary school in Dooradoyle was St Paul’s National School, after which I attended Laurel Hill Secondary School. I next went to Dublin, where I studied nursing at Trinity College. After two years I decided that nursing wasn’t the career for me so I travelled to England where I started my beauty therapy career. I received an NVQ Level 2 in beauty at Evesham College and then moved back to Limerick to further my education at Foxhall Beauty College, where I received the highest standard of beauty therapy diplomas in ITEC, CIBTAC and C.I.D.E.S.C.O. In addition I won the ‘Student of the Year’ award.

How did you get to where you are today?

My beauty career began in The Nail Shop in Arthur’s Quay, where I obtained valuable in-house training. I also gained practical experience in Dermalogica skin care, advanced waxing and gel nails with nail art. The staff here were well above average and I’m still in touch with my good friend and mentor Magda, who taught me everything I know about gel nails....and still does. A short time later I was asked to return to Foxhall as a tutor in beauty. I was honoured and delighted to be asked to serve in such a prestigious establishment and it proved to be an amazing experience.

However, I missed the salon environment and working with clients, so after two years I left and set up a mobile business called ‘Beauty Brought 2 You’. This involved driving to customer’s houses providing them with a wide range of beauty treatments in their homes. It proved to be a very personal experience, and I’ve gained many friendships from it. My diverse background has helped me relate to other people and enabled me to help them feel better about themselves. However as my business grew, so did the demand, and too much of my time was spent driving from house to house. That’s when i decided to set up Barbara’s Beauty Room.

Why did you decide to go into business alone?

I realised I needed a base for clients who lived far out from Limerick city. It had become too difficult for me to travel using my mobile beauty operation. The demand kept increasing and I felt if I had a base then the clients could come to me and I could fit in more appointments.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

I’m always looking to expand and I’m not shy to try something new. I currently have two businesses running, Beauty Brought 2 You (mobile beauty) and Barbara’s Beauty Room (salon room). In addition I’m in the process of setting up a website to combine both companies so people can decide which mode best suits their needs. I’d really like to push my mobile business for more wedding parties. It's a great experience for the bridal party, because we go to them and provide all the prep treatments (tan, nails, brows). It takes the hassle and pressure out of the wedding process.

In business and life, who do you admire?

I have great admiration for Marissa Carter, the founder of Cocoa Brown. She has built up her beauty empire through sheer hard work and determination. She is also a busy mum of two like me.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

I believe everything happens for a reason, good or bad. It’s how you choose to deal with it that matters. I’m a glass half full kind of girl.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

Does housework count as a hobby? I’m usually over run with laundry, cooking and cleaning. I am constantly busy raising two small girls. They take up most of my time outside of work... trips to Mungret park, swim lessons and nature walks. We love to go to Kilkee, and we’re down there most weekends in the summer.

When I do get spare time, my partner Kevin and I enjoy going out on our own. It’s nice to get a bit of “us” time. Kevin always supports me in everything I do and he is a great role model in business. I also love socialising with my friends. Friendships are important to keep up no matter how busy you are.

I must acknowledge my parents, Margie and Peter for teaching me that if you work hard enough then you will reap the rewards.