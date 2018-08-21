Family of Limerick hurling fan thank Galway nurse who saved his life

THE FAMILY of a Limerick fan who suffered a heart attack on the Luas after the All-Ireland final have thanked a Galway nurse for saving his life.

George Barnby, aged 71, is originally from Kileely in the city but moved to Kildare when he was 10. He remained a proud Limerick man and attended the match with his daughter Chloe.

This Tuesday he is recovering well in the Mater Hospital and had tea and toast.

George collapsed on the Luas near Abbey Street at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Luckily for George, Claire Dolphin, a-24-year-old nurse from Mullagh and massive Galway supporter was nearby.

“A lady asked for help. He was unresponsive. It all happened so fast. I got up and did what anybody would have done,” said Claire modestly.

“My training just kicked in. There wasn’t a pulse or anything. I started CPR, there was a Limerick lady who helped out. I started chest compressions while we waited for the paramedics. It was about 10 minutes. I just did what we were meant to do,” she added.

The fire brigade arrived and used a defibrillator. Then George was taken by hospital having been brought back to life.

“I’d like to send my best wishes to George and hope he has a speedy recovery,” said Claire.

The Limerick lady Claire refers to is Jean Ryan, from Ballysimon Road, who was also at the match.

“All of a sudden he started to slump over. I got up to check on him and was asking, ‘Are you ok? Are you OK?’ Then I just started screaming for help, if there was a doctor or nurse on the Luas and for someone to ring an ambulance. Then Claire came so I helped her put him on the floor so she could start CPR and then just helped her as much as I could. It was terrible. Claire saved his life, she was brilliant,” said Jean.

Another Limerick supporter to help was Jeannette Ferguson, from Croom.

“She was straight in with the compressions on his chest. She just kept going with the compressions, she did not stop, she was just unbelievable,” said Jeannette.

Kathleen Maguire, a daughter of George’s, said only for them she doesn't think her father would have made it.

“I'd love to thank those who helped on the Luas and especially the nurse. They saved his life. He moved when he was 10 to Kildare but you can't take the Limerick out of the man. He was ecstatic to have got tickets for the match and him and Chloe had had the best day ever until then,” said Kathleen.

Chloe also wants to thank Claire.

“We are all so thankful for that woman who helped him. He would not be here if it wasn’t for her,” said Chloe.

If the team get a chance over the next few days George’s family said a signed jersey or sliothar would “make his day”.