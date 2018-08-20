Galway woman saves Limerick hurling fan’s life after suspected heart attack

A LIMERICK fan has praised a Galway woman for saving the life of a Treaty supporter, who collapsed after the All-Ireland final.

Jeannette Ferguson, from Croom, doesn’t know the name of the woman but said she was “unbelievable”.

Jeannette was on the Luas with her husband, John and children, Ross and Lewis at around 7pm.

“It was just before we got to Abbey Street. The Luas was packed. About five feet in front of us this girl started shouting, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God, can somebody help this man’.

“At that point a girl in a Galway jersey came forward. He had turned purple, he was not responding, he had stopped breathing,” said Jeannette, who rang the emergency services and told them about his ongoing symptoms. The Croom woman said he was aged between 60 and 70.

“His pupils were starting to dilate. At one point we thought we had lost him. This girl in a Galway jersey was incredible. She was straight in with the compressions on his chest. She just kept going with the compressions, she did not stop, she was just unbelievable. She kept at it for at least 10 minutes until help arrived,” said Jeannette, who didn’t get the woman’s name.

First on the scene were Fire Brigade personnel who had a defibrillator. They managed to resuscitate him, said Jeannette. He suffered a suspected heart attack. A short time later, the ambulance paramedics arrived and the took man to hospital.

“He was alive and we hope he makes a full recovery,” said Jeannette, who praised the Fire Brigade, paramedics, Luas staff and everybody who helped the ill gentleman but especially the woman in the Galway jersey.

“She was unbelievable, she really was,” said Jeannette.