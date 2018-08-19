WATCH: ‘This is the best feeling ever!’ - Sheer delight as Limerick fans react to triumph

“I’VE been waiting my whole life to see Limerick win!. It’s the best feeling ever!”

The words of Marita Clifford from Ballyneety, who struggled to hold back tears having witnessed Limerick defeat Galway to land the All-Ireland title.

“Last time they won was the year I was born,” she said, after cheering her heart out for the entire game from the Cusack Stand.

“They never make it easy do they,” added Senan Vaughan, having endured an agonising eight-minute long period of second half injury time as Limerick held out.

“I am elated. I have seen them lose to many times. What can I say? We're going to have a great night tonight. It's the one thing I've always wanted to see after Munster won the Heineken Cup. Now I know how it feels."

As the up to 40,000 Limerick fans streamed out of the stadium, stadium, friends and families forced to sit apart due to the scramble for final tickets, ran into each others arms, shouting ‘We did it, we did it!’

The celebrations are likely to go deep into the following weeks and months as Limerick held off a late Galway fightback to land the Liam MacCarthy cup.

Sheer delight from this group of fans from Kilmallock after @LimerickCLG's fabulous victory! #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/F62BtJs7ae — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) August 19, 2018

'If heaven is like this we will be delighted'. Paddy and Denis McDonnell, Kilfinane and Pat Boyce of Bruree react to @LimerickCLG being named All Ireland Champions. #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/YfkhQ9ZrB7 August 19, 2018

Ann O’Neill from the North Circular Road, said the win was “fantastic. Just 100% fantastic.”





"This is a day we will remember forever," Ballynanty woman Anne-Marie Stacke said, "We are 45 years waiting for this, but it's the greatest feeling in the world.”

“You dream of days like this,” grinned Martin Hickey from Bruff.

Fellow Bruff man Martin Harnett added: “For John Kiely and his team. My heart goes out to him. They have kept it together, and we have the result we wanted.”

Asked how he was feeling, his seven-year-old son Darragh added: “How do you think i’m feeling? I’m feeling great. We won the All Ireland!”

For more fantastic reaction and pictures from Limerick's triumph today, see tomorrow morning's souvenir Limerick Leader