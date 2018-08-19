New head appointed at University of Limerick based Lero centre

JOE Gibbs has been appointed general manager of the Lero software research centre at the University of Limerick.

He replaces Brendan O’Malley who will assist in the transition before retiring.

Lero incorporates software researchers across nine of Ireland’s third level institutions.

Tipperary born Mr Gibbs, who joined Lero in 2015, was formerly its business development manager. Prior to joining Lero, he worked in the private sector in a variety of technical and commercial management roles, mainly in software and product development for the electronics industry.

He’s a computer engineering graduate of the University of Limerick.