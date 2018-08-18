Strong Limerick support expected in London

WHILE most pubs in London will be showing Manchester United and Manchester City’s Premier League games on Sunday, there will be significant pockets showing the big hurling game.

Irish pubs, Irish centres, people’s homes and other venues across the British capital will be packed out with green-and-white clad fans supporting Limerick in their bid for All-Ireland glory this Sunday, with Shannonside ex-pats hoping their county brings home hurling’s top prize.

One of these is Kathleen Cunningham, from Newcastle West, who will watch the game at the Orchard Tavern in Shepherd’s Bush, with family and friends.

Speaking from London, she said: “We are very proud. It’s just brilliant. We just cannot wait until Sunday now.”

She said her son David, who is 30, is so interested in the hurling, despite not visiting these shores for many years.

“He loves the hurlers – although it probably helped that he won a bet after they beat Cork in the semi-final,” she laughed.

Meanwhile, Con Dee, the former president of the Limerick Association in London, will watch the game at his home south of the Thames alongside his grandson Mark – on a tablet computer since he doesn’t have a Sky Sports subscription.

“I have a quiet confidence,” he admitted, “The team have been in the doldrums for years, and suddenly they have shot to the top. Hopefully they can go all the way.”

Despite the fact the Murroe man has not lived on these shores for decades, he remains sincerely proud to be from Limerick. “That’s how it should be: so many people from Limerick come here, and lose their Irish identity. I think that’s always a shame,” he said.

John Giltenan, the current president of the Limerick Association, which exists to support Limerick expats, will travel to Ireland in the hope of getting a precious ticket for Croke Park.

“I had initially planned a holiday earlier this summer. Two of my reasons to come over were to visit family and friends, but I was also intending, knowing the Pope was coming, to visit Dublin then. In the meantime, Limerick have added to our surprise and shock by making the final,” the Caherdavin native said.

He said the Limerick Association is very proud of the team adding: “The county is now blessed with an abundance of talent. As a result, John Kiely and his team have the fortune of picking from a really dynamic group.” See the notes pages for more from the Limerick London Association.