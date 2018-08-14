‘No special provisions’ for inmates at Limerick Prison for All-Ireland viewing

Limerick Prison will have no 'special provision' for the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday

THERE will be “no special provisions” for more than 200 inmates at Limerick Prison for the Limerick versus Galway All-Ireland final, a spokesperson has confirmed. 

The Limerick Leader asked the Irish Prison Service if they were making provisions for prisoners to watch the All-Ireland clash, which takes place this Sunday. 

A spokesperson said that they are not making special provisions for the inmates, but confirmed that they can watch the historic game from inside their cells, where they have a television.

Limerick Prison has a capacity of 248 prisoners.