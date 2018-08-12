Charity: Limerick families get more nursing hours from Jack and Jill

EIGHTEEN families in County Limerick will benefit from a total of 20,000 nursing hours from the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Bank of Ireland’s fundraising efforts for the charity have already reached a total of 11,000 hours.

The bank organised fundraising initiatives such as the ‘Up the Hill’ event and ‘Lip Sync Battle’ which raised over €56,000 resulting in 3,500 nursing hours.

Carmel Doyle, Interim CEO of Jack and Jill was delighted with Bank of Ireland’s efforts, prompting the charity to extend their age range.

“This huge effort from our Bank of Ireland partnership has also enabled us to extend the age range of the children we look after up to 5 years old and to make that move sustainable, something we’ve wanted to do for a number of years,” Ms Doyle explained.

Vincent Mulvey, the Group Chief Risk Officer at Bank of Ireland, said: “We are honoured to be involved in raising funds for Jack and Jill whose team of nurses deliver such an incredible service for families of sick children around the country.”