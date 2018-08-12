Book of evidence served on Limerick man accused of seven sex assaults

THE BOOK of evidence has been served on a County Limerick man charged with seven sexual assaults against two teenage girls.

The man, aged in his early sixties, cannot be named for legal reasons. Sergeant Ted Riordan gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the defendant in Kilmallock Court last May.

Four of the sexual assault counts relate to one female and three to the other.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 1992 and 1998 in two different locations in County Limerick.

The complainants were teenagers at the time.

At the most recent sitting of Kilmallock Court, the book of evidence was served on the accused by Garda Marie Louise Armstrong.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented to trial on indictment and to be sent forward for trial.

Judge Marian O’Leary sent the defendant forward to the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge O’Leary also imparted an alibi warning to the man who stood in the body of the court.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail on his own bond of €300.

One of his bail conditions is to have no contact with the alleged injured parties or any witnesses in the case.

Con Barry, solicitor for the defendant, applied for free legal aid for his client and to cover one counsel. This was granted by the judge.

Judge O’Leary imposed reporting restrictions on naming the defendant and any of the alleged injured parties to the media in attendance at Kilmallock Court.