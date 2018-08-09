Limerick’s Adare Manor hosts property tycoon’s lavish wedding

ADARE Manor played host to an Irish property developer’s lavish wedding last weekend which saw popstar Ellie Goulding fly into Limerick to perform.

Wicklow developer Greg Kavanagh wed his partner Sheila Martin at the Manor, which has long been a favourite wedding destination among the rich and famous.

An event 18-months in the the making, the couple’s wedding was produced by Tara Fay, who shared a photo of the flower-clad venue on Instagram.

“The culmination of 18 months of planning resulted in a spectacular weekend of wedding festivities for an amazing couple,” Ms Fay said.

“Could not have done it without our amazing in house team and incredible suppliers.”

The couple’s wedding cake was designed by Limerick-based wedding cake designer Maya Ulej, of MM Cookies.

Bride Sheila wore a Grecian style headpiece designed by milliner Moira Walsh.

The London Essentials, who have performed for Prince Charles and George Clooney, played as the bride and the groom shared their first dance.

British pop-star Ellie Goulding, who famously performed at the reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2010, flew in to serenade guests on day two of the event.

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Aug 6, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

On Instagram, Mr Kavanagh thanked Adare Manor, in a post saying: "Thank you for making our wedding amazing. It was just out of this world. One might think Ellie Goulding May be the highlight but the whole Adare Manor and Xena Productions, GK Design Ltd were just out of this world."

"All the different ways things turned out was exceptional. Nobody there ever had experienced anything like that before," he added.

The Irish Independent reports that Mr Kavanagh formed New Generation Homes with Kerry-based Pat Crean during the financial crisis.

He left the business in 2016 in a deal understood to be worth €150m.