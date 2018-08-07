WATCH: Limerick musicians release song ahead of All Ireland final

THREE West Limerick musicians and their Offaly singing friend have been quick out of the traps, recording an Up Limerick song just hours after Galway confirmed their place in the All-Ireland final by beating Clare.

The four, brother and sister John and Jacki O’Connor and their cousin James O’Connor, all from Kilcolman, and Offaly man Tadhg Maher, watched the Galway Clare semi-final in Milltown Malbay and then headed straight into the Malbay Studios to record it.

‘Connors goes to Croker’ is, says All-Ireland winning concertina player, Jacki, a Limerick take on ‘Joxer goes to Stuttgart’.

“It was John’s idea to write a song,” explained Jacki, who is now married and exiled over the border to Tipperary.

She and John “put it together” in about two days, before last weekend and then contacted and booked studio time.

But then they had to wait for the final whistle on Sunday, watching the march in their green jerseys among a sea of saffron and blue. They just had time to slip in the lines about Galway and make a few more small amendments heading into the studio where Jacki played concertina, John played accordeon, James played bodhran and Tadhg did vocals. Martin O’Malley provided guitar accompaniment. Then it was up on YouTube and out to the listening world.

“It was a case of get in there quick,” Jacki laughed before adding: “It was just for the fun of it and for the excitement of the match.”

“It is going well,” Jacki continued. Within a day, Connors goes to Croker had clocked up 1,500 views and rising.

“Hopefully, it will create an atmosphere for the match,” added Jacki, who is still hoping against hope that an All Ireland ticket will come her way.

Lots of players and local places are name-checked in the song, the punters who give Limerick no chance are lambasted and John Kiely is lionised for his masterplan.

Hear it for yourself and smile on https://youtu.be/QAvoMyEa8g0