Champions Galway installed as favourites for All Ireland hurling final with Limerick

Galway booked their place in their second successive All-Ireland Hurling final after a nail biting one point victory over Clare in their semi-final replay in Thurles in Sunday.

The defending champions will now face off against Limerick in the final on August 19 in Croke Park for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The Tribesmen hold all the cards in the betting ahead of the final as they lead the Outright betting as firm 4/7 favourites, having seen their odds slashed from 6/5, and are 8/13 favourites in the match betting against Limerick.

Limerick are on offer at 13/8 to fend of Galway in 70 minutes whilst a draw is available at 9/1. The Shannonsiders are undeniable underdogs to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup at 11/8 in the outright, having last won a championship title in 1973.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Galway may be red hot favourites in both the match betting and outright markets ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final, but Limerick are the large liability in the Outright book, however they have suffered a drift to 11/8 from 5/4 after Galway secured their spot in the finals and were cut from 6/5 to their current 4/7 odds.”

Match Betting

Galway 8/13

Draw 9/1

Limerick 13/8

Winner - All Ireland SHC 2018 Outright Betting

Galway 4/7

Limerick 11/8