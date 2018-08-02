Picturesque: Air Corps helicopter picks up water at Adare Manor to fight gorse fire

HELICOPTER crews which helped to quench a gorse fire on Knockfierna Hill last week enjoyed the spectacular sight of Adare Manor from above while collecting water there.

The helicopter wing of the Defence Forces made sure to take photographs of the view, later posting them to social media.

The unit was called on to help the local fire service, who worked overnight last Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Chairman of the Knockfierna heritage group – that aims to preserve and enhance the history of the hill and surrounding areas – Pat O’Donovan, complimented the fire service for their dedication throughout the night.

“We are disappointed that it has taken place, and it’s disappointing for the walkers who use the hill,” he said.

“But I must compliment the fire brigades – they kept it within one area and crucially stopped it from spreading too much.

“The Rambling House was in danger there but they kept it away from that and other facilities around. It’s still quite smoky," he said.

Officer Commanding the Helicopter Wing of the Irish Air Corps, Phil Bonner, tweeted about the mission along with the above picture from the skies.

Thanks to the staff of @TheAdareManor who allowed #3ops to lift water from their grounds to fight a local wild fire in support of @LimerickFire today. Our water sources are rarely as picturesque! pic.twitter.com/ig71E34wnd July 26, 2018

“Thanks to the staff of @TheAdareManor who allowed #3ops to lift water from their grounds to fight a local wild fire in support of @LimerickFire today.

“Our water sources are rarely as picturesque!”

Limerick Fire Service responded: “Thanks for your assistance, great work as always!”