Limerick fire crews battle to control gorse fire

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue service are attending the scene of a gorse fire which has been blazing for more than seven hours.

Two units – from Newcastle West and Rathkeale stations – were deployed to after the alarm was raised shortly before midnight on Thursday.

The gorse fire – the latest to occur in County Limerick – is located at Knockfierna, near Ballingarry.

It’s not known how the fire started and there are no reports of any injuries.

There are no indications that the fire is spreading or that any nearby properties are in danger.