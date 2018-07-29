Limerick motorist had ‘absolutely no regard for the rules of road’

A JUDGE at Limerick court described a female motorist as having “absolutely no regard for the rules of the road”.

Lynn Greaney, aged 28, of Coonagh Court, Doon pleaded guilty to having no insurance at Coonagh Court on December 1, 2017. She was stopped by Garda John Ryan.

Kilmallock Court heard that Ms Greaney has two previous convictions for no insurance.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “She has absolutely no regard for the rules of the road.”

The judge said it is Ms Greaney’s third no insurance charge and asked why she shouldn’t send Ms Greaney to prison.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Ms Greaney, said his client has three young children and is a single mother.

“Her mother assists her as best she can. It is social services for the children if she goes to to prison,” said Mr Power.

Judge O’Leary asked Ms Greaney how she got to court.

“My mother,” she replied.

For no insurance, the judge handed down a four month prison sentence suspended for two years, put her off the road for six years and fined Ms Greaney €400.