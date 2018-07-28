Driving ban for Limerick man who drove through roundabout at speed after taking cocaine

A MOTORIST who drove “straight through” a busy roundabout in Limerikc while under the influence of cocaine has been banned for four years.

Paul Hannon, aged 28, who has an address at Sean Heuston Place, Limerick pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an incident which happened at around 9.45pm on December 1, 2016.

Garda Pauline Coughlan told Limerick District Court she and a colleague were on patrol near Groody Roundabout, Castletroy when they observed a silver BMW travelling straight through the roundabout forcing another vehicle to stop in order to avoid a collision.

The BMW was pursued and Mr Hannon pulled in at the entrance to the Parkway Retail Park a short time later.

Garda Coughlan said his eyes were bloodshot and that as she was speaking with him, she noticed he was “getting completely mixed up and confusing himself”.

Mr Hannon took two attempts to get out of the car and he was arrested a short time later.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told he later provided a urine sample to the designated doctor and that an analysis confirmed the presence of cocaine-class drugs.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan questioned why her client had been charged with both drug driving and careless driving submitting the State “cannot maintain both on them”.

Questioned by Ms Ryan, Garda Aishling O’Neill accepted she had noted there was no evidence of alcohol use when the defendant arrived at Henry Street garda station following his arrest.

However, she insisted she recalled the incident and “ticked the incorrect box”.

Inspector Paul Reidy opposed Ms Ryan’s application for a dismissal insisting there was no bar on the State bringing the two charges.

He also submitted there was “no doubt” that the entry on the custody record was a mistake.

After convicting the defendant, Judge O’Leary imposed a €500 fine and a four-year- driving ban in relation to the drug driving charge.

The careless driving charge was taken into consideration.

Recognizance was set in the event of an appeal.