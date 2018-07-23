Limerick Animal Welfare saves and rehomes 700 animals in just one year

LIMERICK Animal Welfare has been a haven for neglected, injured and abused animals for 35 years.

From their Field of Dreams Sanctuary in Kilfinane they care for dogs, cats, horses, goats, pigs, ponies, rabbits, chickens and more. Staff and volunteers endeavour to rehome them with loving families.

Geraldine Gunning, committee member and long-time volunteer at Limerick Animal Welfare, explains the scale of the shelter’s work.

“In 2017 alone, we rehomed 334 dogs, 279 cats, 15 horses and 64 greyhounds. However this all comes at cost. To run the shelter it costs €60,000 per month – this includes bills, of which electricity and veterinary bills are the highest.

“We have three charity shops in Limerick city and receive some government funding, however without fundraising and donations we couldn’t survive,” said Geraldine.

They even travel as far as Italy to give greyhounds and lurchers new lives as the demand for them is so low in Ireland.

Limerick Animal Welfare has certainly put their Tesco Community Fund donation to good use.

Local community groups and good causes gathered at Tesco stores across Limerick recently for a Communi-Tea day to celebrate donations from the Tesco Community Fund reaching €3 million to over 11,000 local causes.

Over 480 local causes have benefited from the fund across the county reaching over €158,000 to date. Since 2014, Tesco customers in stores all around Ireland have been able to donate to their local charity of choice using their blue tokens.

By allowing locals to nominate the special causes close to their heart in the community, the donations make a huge difference for those who really need it.

Christine Heffernan, director of Corporate Affairs, Tesco Ireland said: “It’s wonderful to see the impact that the community fund can have in the locality. Geraldine and her team depend on donations to continue providing the wonderful service that they do. Irish people have a strong commitment to charitable and community causes, and we are proud to be able to support local good causes through our community fund.”

The lengths Limerick Animal Welfare go to to care for their animals was demonstrated by manager Marie Quirke during the heavy snow in March. She slept overnight in their sanctuary to ensure every animal was looked after and that she could get back in the following morning.

Long onto www.limerickanimalwelfare.ie or their Facebook page to rehome a pet, volunteer or donate. They welcome visitors to walk their gravel paths and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

