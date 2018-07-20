Second special train service announced as 35k tickets snapped up for Limerick hurlers’ clash

ALMOST 35,000 tickets have been snapped up for the Limerick hurlers’ semi-final clash with Cork prompting Irish Rail to announce a second special train service for the game.

“The 09.10 special train from Limerick to Heuston sold out in five hours yesterday afternoon,” Jim Gallivan of Iarnrod Eireann (Irish Rail) told the Leader this Friday afternoon.

“We are looking at providing a second train from Limerick at 09.40hrs due into Heuston at 11.40hrs. We expect this to be available after 16.00hrs this Friday afternoon,” added Mr Gallivan who is Business Development Manager, Colbert Station Limerick.

There is still some capacity on the 18.50hrs train from Heuston and Irish Rail will also be providing a second return train from Heuston at 19.24hrs.

Limerick County Board Secretary Mike O’Riordan confirmed this Friday that in the region of 35,000 tickets have been now been purchased for the semi-final clash on July 29.

“There is fierce interest. Everyone is talking about the game and people want to be there,” he said.

It is expected that between and 25,000 and 30,000 people from the county and city will make the journey from Limerick for the match. The attendance for the game is expected to be in the region of 70,000 to 75,000. The capacity in Croke Park is 82,000.

Tickets for online booking of the special train service are to be available on the journey planner www.irishrail.ie

Supporters will not be allowed to bring alcohol on board special or regular services for these matches.

“We have a yield management system in place for our online booking. The more that book the more expensive it becomes,” explained Mr Gallivan of the special service.

It is expected that most of the adult fares will be in the region of €20 to €26 each way increasing to €30.99 as the trains sell out. Child fares start at €11.49 each way.

Supporters travelling by car and bus are being asked to bear in mind the roadworks at Naas which are adding approximately 45 minutes to regular journey times "without factoring in the unprecedented numbers from Limerick and Cork who will be going the same way at same time."

The July 29 semi-final will have a 3.30 start and will be televised live on both RTE and Sky Sports.

Tickets are on sale in Centra or SuperValu shops or online at gaa.tickets.ie

Seated tickets for the Hogan, Cusack and Davin stands are €45 for adults. There are juvenile tickets of €5 available for the Cusack and Davin stands only.

Hill 16 terrace tickets are €30. Group tickets are available through the clubs. There is also a student and senior citizens concession (Cusack & Davin stands only) with patrons to purchase full price tickets and get rebate of €10 with valid ID on matchday.

The Limerick minor hurlers bid to join the seniors in an All Ireland semi final when they play Kilkenny this Saturday (3.00) in Thurles - in their quarter final. Victory books a Croke Park date with Dublin.