Deputy principal appointed at Educate Together secondary school in Limerick

A DEPUTY principal has been appointed at Limerick’s newest secondary school in Castletroy.

Limerick Educate Together has announced the appointment of the school’s deputy principal, Eukaria O'Grady.

Ms O’Grady, a native of Limerick City, graduated with a BA in History, Politics, Sociology and Social Studies from the University of Limerick in 2004.

Previously a teacher with Laurel Hill Secondary School, Ms O’Grady also spent a year with the education and participation department at the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

“It is a great privilege to have been appointed deputy principal of Limerick ETSS, a school I know will be the beacon of student centred teaching and learning for Limerick, underpinned by the Educate Together Blueprint principles of inclusion, equality and democracy,” Ms O’Grady said.

“Throughout my career I have always worked to promote the rights of children and their voice in education and I look forward to working with principal Eoin Shinners, to always place the student's voice at the centre of how we learn and develop together with our teachers, parents and community in Limerick ETSS.”

Ms O’Grady has also previously worked as the education manager for the National Archives UK, where she provided onsite, online and virtual learning environments for primary to third level students.

Principal Eoin Shinners said he is delighted to welcome Ms O’Grady to the school.

“Eukaria is an educator of the highest degree and the vision, energy and humanity she will undoubtedly bring to the school will be a tremendous addition to Limerick ETSS.”