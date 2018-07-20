Rumours swirl over identity of €100k Lotto winner in County Limerick town

MYSTERY surrounds the identity of the winner of a “tasty” Lotto windfall which saw a lucky County Limerick punter, or punters, scoop a cool €100,000.

Rumours have been swirling in the town of Kilmallock since news broke early on Sunday morning that the lucky ticket was purchased at the Gala store on the main street.

The talk locally is that it is a local winner!

However, a National Lottery spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader this Wednesday that its claims team “hasn't heard a word from the winners from Saturday’s Lotto draw”.

“There are a couple of different rumours going around. People are coming in every few minutes asking who bought it, wondering what they will buy with it and saying what they would do if they were to win it,” explained Darragh Neill who runs the Gala store on Sheares Street with his business partner Eoghan Higgins.

It’s the first winning ticket to be sold by the current owners since they took over the store four years ago.

“We actually heard about it from the Limerick Leader’s Facebook page at about 8.45am on Sunday morning - that was the first I had heard about it. Ye knew about it before we knew about it,” Darragh smiled.

“By 9.30am more and more people were asking a lot more questions about it - people were in and out constantly asking about it. One customer said he buys a ticket every Saturday and it was the one weekend he didn’t buy it because he was away.”