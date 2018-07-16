Limerick gardai renew appeal for teenage girl missing for a month

GARDAI in Limerick have renewed their appeal in their search for the whereabouts of missing teenage girl, Natasha McNeil, who has been reported missing for a month.

Natasha, aged 17, was first reported missing on June 21, and was last seen at Heuston railway station in Dublin.

Gardai have said that she may be frequenting in Ennis.

Natasha is described as 160cm (5'2''), slim build. She has brown hair, tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry garda station on 061212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.