WATCH: Ireland by Bike to make pitstop in County Limerick for RTÉ radio show

THE Ireland by Bike series on RTÉ's Morning Ireland will be calling to Newcastle West as reporter Cian McCormack goes in search of "the stories of real people".

The show is once again taking its bike to the country’s high roads and byroads to bring interesting unheard stories and voices to air, with County Limerick among the destinations, as well as Kilrush, Ennis, Scarriff, Terryglass, Banagher, Birr, Tullamore and Edenderry.

‘Ireland by bike’ starts on @morningireland @RTERadio1 @rte @rtenews on Monday, July 23. If you have any stories you’d like to share I’ll be cycling west to east. Email me: irelandbybike@rte.ie ... more details on @LifeStyleRTE later this week. pic.twitter.com/geojZhxoX2 July 11, 2018

Reporter Cian will travel by bike for five days from next Monday and he said he was "hoping to meet people in local communities and hear their stories; maybe they are running an interesting local festival or have something positive to tell us”.

"This is the fourth year we have undertaken this series for RTÉ’s Morning Ireland and it has become an integral part of the summer schedule. Cycling on a bike and reporting gives you a different perspective on the places that you visit and for this series, I will cycle to places I don’t often get a chance to visit when I’m on the road for Morning Ireland," he said.

"It aims to bring listeners to places they don’t usually hear from, in terms of tourism, and to examine how communities and people are ‘unlocking the potential of their localities’. The series will look at the benefits of slickly marketed attractive tourist packages by tourist authorities including, The Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. It will ask if these campaigns have brought benefits to all areas equally.

"During the series I will talk to local people and communities in towns and villages to see how they are unlocking their rural potential with private enterprise, community projects, tourism and festivals.

"I’m hoping to hear stories from people as I travel. I’m also interested to see how people, families and communities are enjoying the summer or dealing with the hot spell and how it is affecting their daily lives or businesses," he added.

Cian can be contacted directly by email at irelandbybike@rte.ie.