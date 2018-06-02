BREAKING: €4.3m Lotto jackpot won in Limerick

Lotto fever has hit Limerick this Saturday evening with confirmation that a €4.3million jackpot has been won in the city.

WINNER ALERT! Tonight's €4,325,656 #Lotto Jackpot has been won by a lucky player in Co. #Limerick. 2 other players in #Leitrim & #Louth have also Matched 5+Bonus to win €106,121 each! The winners room won't know what hit itCheck your tickets--> https://t.co/t3MuVgO4AM pic.twitter.com/7QHN6L5aEF — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 2, 2018

According to the National Lottery, there was one winner of the €4.325m jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Whitty’s Mace, Caherdavin.

“Check your lotto tickets. Just sold winning ticket for 4.3 million in the Irish lotto. Whitty’s Mace Caherdavin,” stated a message which was posted on the store’s Facebook page shortly after 10pm.

Further details relating to the jackpot and the winning ticket are likely to be confirmed by the National Lottery on Sunday.

For the record, the winning numbers were 1, 7, 10, 17, 35 and 37. The bonus number was 43.

There were no winners of the top prize in Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2.