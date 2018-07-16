Limerick's 33rd annual Milford Harvest Fair to take place in September

THE communities of Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary are invited to attend the 33rd Harvest Fair in aid of Milford Care Centre on Sunday, September 2, at the University of Limerick.

The new hospice in-patient unit, opened earlier this year, has resulted in improved levels of privacy and dignity for all patients. With increasing occupancy levels, proceeds from fundraising activities such as the Harvest Fair play a pivotal role in supporting the continuation and development of much needed specialist hospice services.

Full details of the Harvest Fair programme are to be announced shortly, but key elements of this year’s event will include a fancy goods stall, book stall and the toy stall.

Patrons can also enjoy favourites such as the Wheel of Fortune, children’s fun activities, the food court, a vintage car display and live music.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support Milford’s new and enhanced state-of-the-art hospice facility for patients and their families throughout the Mid-West.