‘An amazing miracle’: Diver who took part in Thailand cave rescue jets in to Shannon

THE Clare based diver who took part in the successful Thailand cave rescue has spoken of the “truly amazing miracle” that saw all of the children brought to safety.

Jim Warny, from Belgium but living in Ennis for the last 15 years, said he was “very fortunate to be requested to help with the rescue” as he arrived back to Shannon Airport this Friday.

He said the conditions were “pretty difficult”.

“Luckily enough our particular team is well used to those kind of conditions through our hobby, that’s what we do. We were able to manage the risk and the stress and were able to perform at the front end of the rescue,” he explained.

“I am good friends with some of the lead cave divers that went over in the first instance. They requested assistance and through them and the BCRC, I got tasked on Friday evening.

“I discussed the situation with my family and my fiancée, and I flew out on Saturday morning.

“It was a huge operation, it was a rescue with many teams involved from all over the world, and the Thai people were heavily invested in it. They are such a nice, friendly nation and it is truly amazing miracle that, through all those people coming together, they got to go home to their families.

“It is a bit bittersweet that one navy seal didn’t make it and I give my condolences to his family and friends and team,” he added.

Mr Warny is a friend of Cappamore man Cathal Mullane, who provided equipment to the Thai effort.