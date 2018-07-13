Gardai at scene of double car crash at County Limerick crossroad

GARDAI are at the scene of a double-vehicle collision in County Limerick this Friday afternoon.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the scene at Knocklong cross, near Dan Dooley Ford Centre, at 11.06am.

One unit from Kilmallock fire station and one unit from Tipperary were dispatched to the scene, and it is understood they are still at the scene.

Two cars are involved in the incident. While there are no reports of any injuries at this time, the incident is understood to be not serious.

There are no road closures.