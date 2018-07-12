Limerick winner of €500,000 EuroMillions prize ‘yet to come forward’

THE National Lottery has confirmed that the Limerick winner of a €500,000 EuroMillions prize has yet to come forward.

The lucky Limerick ticket holder won €500,000, the top prize in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Tesco in Dooradoyle.

A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader this Thursday that there was “no sign of the winning ticket holder coming forward yet”.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin has appealed to “all of our players in Limerick to check their tickets and if you are the lucky winner, sign the back of the winning ticket and contact our Prize Claim Team on 01-8364444 and we will make arrangements for them to collect their prize”.