Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick murder victim Patrick O'Connor

THE FUNERAL arrangements for Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Connor, who was murdered in a pub in Limerick city on Saturday night, have been announced.

According to a post-mortem examination on the Kileely man’s body, Patrick died from stab wounds, after he was attacked at Fitzgerald’s Bar, Sexton Street North, on Saturday night.

A man in his 40s was in connection with Patrick’s murder and is being questioned at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Patrick will be reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Thursday at 5pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Munchin’s Church on Clancy Strand.

The Requiem Mass will take place at 9.30am on Friday, followed by burial at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.