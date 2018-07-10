Michael D Higgins confirms intention to seek second term as president

MICHAEL D Higgins has confirmed that he will seek a second term as President of Ireland.

In a statement this Tuesday, ending months of speculation, President Higgins said he “wishes to confirm that he will be offering himself as an independent candidate, under Article 12.4.4 of Bunreacht Na hÉireann, when the Ministerial Order for a Presidential Election is made later in the year”.

The Government has been informed of this decision and the President’s programme of official duties and engagements continues, added the statement.

President Higgins was born in Limerick, and spent his early years in Elm Park, just off the Ennis Road. He received the Freedom of Limerick in 2014.

Former mayor of Limerick Cllr Kevin Sheahan said at a council meeting in May that Limerick should not back any other presidential candidate should incumbent Michael D Higgins decide to run again.

The meeting had received letters from Marie Goretti Moylan and Kevin Sharkey seeking support for a presidential bid.

Referring to the President’s city roots, Cllr Sheahan said: “We should stand by our man”, adding: “There's no excuse for supporting someone else should Michael D decide – and I sincerely hope he does – to run again.

“He has bought great honour to our country in the manner he has behaved as president,” Cllr Sheahan added.