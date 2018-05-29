Former Limerick mayor says county should back potential Michael D Higgins run

FORMER mayor Cllr Kevin Sheahan believes Limerick should not back any other presidential candidate should incumbent Michael D Higgins decide to run again.

At this month’s full council meeting on Monday, members received letters from Marie Goretti Moylan and Kevin Sharkey seeking support for a presidential bid.

But Cllr Sheahan, who honoured President Higgins with the Freedom of Limerick during his mayoralty in 2014, said there is something “lukewarm” about the council backing other candidates.

Referring to the President’s city roots, Cllr Sheahan said: “We should stand by our man”, adding: “There's no excuse for supporting someone else should Michael D decide – and I sincerely hope he does – to run again.

“He has bought great honour to our country in the manner he has behaved as president,” Cllr Sheahan added.

It was decided to defer making a decision to support Mr Sharkey and Ms Moylan’s bid until such time as an election is called.