Driver brought to University Hospital Limerick after fatal road crash

THE body of a man killed in a road crash has been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai are investigating the fatal collision at Portroe, Co. Tipperary this Sunday.

A car was discovered at 9.45am this morning having crashed into a tree on the road side, a spokesperson said.

The driver and only occupant, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to UHL where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067–50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111.