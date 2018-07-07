Digging for victory: County Limerick estate boasts its own biodiversity garden

MANY housing estates with be green with envy at Mullally Lawn in Cappamore who now have their own biodiversity garden and wildlife habitat.

It is the latest initiative by the Cappamore Estates Committee that encompasses Mullally Lawn, Mullally Grove, Turagh Crescent and Inse Bui. It is hard to believe the estates had a bad name many years ago but now they are a shining example of how good people can turn things around in their area.

They won a national Pride of Place award in 2011 as well as winning Limerick in Bloom. Under the guidance of Jimmy Coleman, Rose and Tony O’Neill, Mary O’Brien, Rodney Hayes and many more it is a pleasure to walk around the estate. The green areas are immaculate. Many years ago it is incomprehendable that bonfires were burnt there. There are flowers everywhere you look and they even started their own House in Bloom competition and it is very difficult to pick a winner every year.

Another committee member, Veronica Keogh said they got great support and funding from Limerick City and County Council and Ballyhoura. Locals did all the work. The biodiversity garden features an insect hotel, bird boxes and much more. It was officially and appropriately opened by wildlife enthusiast Albert Nolan.

As well as looking after nature they are also looking after their own health and well-being. On the same day as the launch they held a health and sports day through Healthy Limerick. It is a council and HSE initiative which “envisions a Limerick where everyone is empowered to enjoy positive wellbeing which is supported at every level of society and achieved by working together”.

It is fitting too as Turagh Crescent is home to a superb athlete in Alan Quinlan. He won gold, silver and bronze medals to add to his collection at the Special Olympics Ireland Games in June. Garda Brian McNamara presented prizes at the sports day.